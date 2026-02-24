Penguins Reassign Four to Wheeling

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that four players have been reassigned to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Forwards Raivis Ansons and Nolan Renwick along with defenseman Scooter Brickey have been reassigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling. Defenseman Emil Pieniniemi has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

Ansons appeared in 25 games for the Penguins this season, notching two goals and four assists for six points. He was injured in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Jan. 3 visit to the Syracuse Crunch and subsequently missed the team's last 19 games.

Ansons, drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 112 career AHL games, all as a member of the Penguins. He has 20 points (7G-13A) in those 112 games.

Renwick has appeared 34 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, posting five points (2G-3A). In 38 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, the 24-year-old has four goals and three assists for seven points.

Renwick secured two goals and two assists for four points in five games with the Nailers this season, as well.

Pieniniemi made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 31. The 20-year-old rookie posted one goal and two assists in eight games as a Penguin.

Drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Pieniniemi also picked up four points (2G-2A) in 10 games with Wheeling.

Brickey, 26, has appeared in 14 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, picking up one assist. All 51 of his career AHL games have been with the Penguins, starting at the end of 2023-24 campaign. Brickey has earned six assists in that time.

Brickey also posted four goals and four assists for eight points in 10 games with Wheeling this season. He lit the lamp for his first pro goal on Nov. 28, 2025 against the Toledo Walleye, then tallied again later that same night.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 27, when the team travels to take on the Cleveland Monsters. Game time between the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.