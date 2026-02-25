Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Jurassic Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, February 24, plans for the team's Jurassic Knight, which will take place this Sunday, March 1. The team will take on the Colorado Eagles at 5 p.m. that evening. The first 1,500 kids 14 and under will receive an exclusive Lucky Squish. Jurassic Knight is presented by The Valley Health System.

Dinosaur Outpost, Las Vegas' premier place for prehistoric adventures, will be located on the concourse along with face painters

Every Sunday Silver Knights home game is Kids Day! All kids 14 and under are invited onto the ice after the game to try their hand at a slapshot.

The Silver Knights will also be celebrating Scout Knight at The Stronghold. The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will be presenting colors before the game and will have a table on the concourse for fans to learn more about them. Fans who purchase tickets through this link will receive an exclusive HSK scout patch.







