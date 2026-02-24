Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club recalled goaltender Remi Poirier from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Poirier, 24, carries a 16-14-4 record this season with Texas and boasts a 2.74 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and two shutouts. He also ranks third among AHL goaltenders in minutes (1,951) and second in saves (851). The fourth-year pro owned a five-game winning streak from Jan. 21 - Feb. 7, 2026 and ranks second in franchise history with 59 career wins.

The Farnham, Quebec native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.







