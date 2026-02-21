Stars Sink Admirals in Final Regular Season Meeting

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars on game night

(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals) Texas Stars on game night(Texas Stars, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, rolled past the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2 on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee opened the scoring 2:19 into the first period when Reid Schaefer knocked the puck out of mid-air past Arno Tiefensee. Tommy Bergsland tied the game 6:37 later, firing a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. The goal was Bergsland's first in the AHL.

Texas gained the lead 4:36 into the middle frame when Matthew Seminoff intercepted the puck in the neutral zone and fired a wrist shot off the iron into the back of the net on the ensuing rush. Fedor Svechkov tied the game for Milwaukee just 45 seconds later, knocking in a rebound from the edge of the crease. The game remained tied until late in the second period, when Sean Chisholm buried a pass from Justin Ertel in front of the Milwaukee net with 3:09 remaining.

Texas started the third period by killing off a double minor, given to Luke Krys for high-sticking in the last minute of the middle frame. Shortly after the penalty ended, Cameron Hughes raced down the right wing, cut back toward the slot, chipped the puck over an Admirals' stick to himself, and scored on a one-timer to give the Stars an insurance goal.

The Admirals pulled their goaltender with two minutes left in regulation to attempt the comeback, but Arttu Hyry sent a shot into the empty net to put Texas up by three. Texas has now won nine of their last eleven games and six of eight games played against Milwaukee this season.

Tiefensee earned the win after stopping 28 of 30 shots faced. Magnus Chrona gave up four goals on 29 shots in the loss.

Texas will travel to Rosemont, Illinois to face-off against the Rockford IceHogs Saturday in the final game of the Stars' five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.