Condors Stunned in Overtime Loss

Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (27-15-8, 62pts) were unable to close out the Calgary Wranglers (18-20-12, 48pts) in a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday in front of 5,742 at Dignity Health Arena. It was the fourth time in seven games in the season series that featured overtime.

Bakersfield struck first as a centering feed was misplayed and found the back of the net at 5:48 of the frame. Seth Griffith (15th) was credited with the goal. Calgary would tie it in the final minute of the period off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence.

The Condors reclaimed the lead early in the second as Alec Regula (1st) finished off a partial three-on-one. Ethan Keppen (2nd) redirected a point shot to give the Condors a two-goal lead five minutes later at 3-1. The Wranglers scored shorthanded in the final two minutes of the frame to make it 3-2 at the break.

After Calgary tied it at 3-3, Atro Leppanen (5th) scored on the power play to put the Condors on top 4-3 with under eight minutes left. Martin Frk would blast home an extra attacker goal in the final minute to force overtime which the Wranglers won 31 seconds in.

James Hamblin assisted on Griffith's goal and is on a nine-game point streak (7g-5a). Samuel Poulin's second period assist extended his point streak to five games (1g-5a). Matt Savoie had an assist in his Condors season debut.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for a four-game road trip next week with two in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. (click here for tickets)







