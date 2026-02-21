Condors Stunned in Overtime Loss
Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (27-15-8, 62pts) were unable to close out the Calgary Wranglers (18-20-12, 48pts) in a 5-4 overtime loss on Friday in front of 5,742 at Dignity Health Arena. It was the fourth time in seven games in the season series that featured overtime.
Bakersfield struck first as a centering feed was misplayed and found the back of the net at 5:48 of the frame. Seth Griffith (15th) was credited with the goal. Calgary would tie it in the final minute of the period off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence.
The Condors reclaimed the lead early in the second as Alec Regula (1st) finished off a partial three-on-one. Ethan Keppen (2nd) redirected a point shot to give the Condors a two-goal lead five minutes later at 3-1. The Wranglers scored shorthanded in the final two minutes of the frame to make it 3-2 at the break.
After Calgary tied it at 3-3, Atro Leppanen (5th) scored on the power play to put the Condors on top 4-3 with under eight minutes left. Martin Frk would blast home an extra attacker goal in the final minute to force overtime which the Wranglers won 31 seconds in.
James Hamblin assisted on Griffith's goal and is on a nine-game point streak (7g-5a). Samuel Poulin's second period assist extended his point streak to five games (1g-5a). Matt Savoie had an assist in his Condors season debut.
UP NEXT
The Condors hit the road for a four-game road trip next week with two in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday before wrapping up in Coachella Valley and Ontario on Saturday and Sunday. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. (click here for tickets)
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Wranglers Take on Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Look to Level Series in Manitoba - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Clutch Shootout Win against Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- The Canucks Fall, 6-3, to the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Stunned in Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Ostman's 19-Save Shutout Lifts Coachella Valley to 2-0 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Score Late as Ostman's Shutout Stymies Colorado - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Amerks Come up Short to Rocket in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Rehkopf's Late Goal, Ostman's 17 Save Shutout Lead Firebirds to 2-0 Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins Claim 2-1 Overtime Victory to Take Down Chicago Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Sink Admirals in Final Regular Season Meeting - Texas Stars
- Ads Shot Down by Stars - Milwaukee Admirals
- Back on Track. Phantoms Demolish Bears, 4-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Fall 4-1 to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Withstand Rocky 3rd, Nip Isles in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Charlotte Checkers, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Unable to Hold off Bruins in 5-2 Loss - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Power Past Senators for Franchise Record 13th Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Gain Point with 2-1 Loss to Griffins in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Isles Lose in a Shootout against Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Come up Empty in Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Edwards and McLaughlin Tally in the 3rd, Comets Edge Wolf Pack 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Cleveland Monsters and University Hospitals Extend Partnership as Official Team Health Care Provider with Heightened Focus on Growth of Youth Hockey - Cleveland Monsters
- Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays; Bears Recall Bohlsen - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Sign Jackson Jutting to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Condors vs Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hershey, Game 48 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.