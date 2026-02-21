Wolves Gain Point with 2-1 Loss to Griffins in OT

The Chicago Wolves rallied to earn a point before falling to the Griffins 2-1 in overtime Friday night in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Ronan Seeley scored in the third period but the Wolves couldn't pick up a second point when Amadeus Lombardi found the back of the net in overtime for the Griffins. Chicago saw its three-game winning streak snapped while Grand Rapids won its fifth in a row.

After a scoreless opening period, the Griffins got on the board early in the second on a Michael Brandsegg-Nygard tally.

With 7 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the third, the Wolves knotted the score on Seeley's fourth goal of the season. The defenseman swooped in and banged home a rebound of a Nikita Pavlychev shot past Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava. Pavlychev and Noah Philp recorded assists on the tying marker.

Lombardi scored with 1:48 remaining in overtime to lift the Griffins to end the hard-fought contest between the two top teams in the Central Division.

Amir Miftakhov (20 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Postava (31 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

Chicago dropped to 25-11-6-5 on the season while Grand Rapids improved to 39-7-2-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).







