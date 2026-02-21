Wolves Gain Point with 2-1 Loss to Griffins in OT
Published on February 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves rallied to earn a point before falling to the Griffins 2-1 in overtime Friday night in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Ronan Seeley scored in the third period but the Wolves couldn't pick up a second point when Amadeus Lombardi found the back of the net in overtime for the Griffins. Chicago saw its three-game winning streak snapped while Grand Rapids won its fifth in a row.
After a scoreless opening period, the Griffins got on the board early in the second on a Michael Brandsegg-Nygard tally.
With 7 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the third, the Wolves knotted the score on Seeley's fourth goal of the season. The defenseman swooped in and banged home a rebound of a Nikita Pavlychev shot past Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava. Pavlychev and Noah Philp recorded assists on the tying marker.
Lombardi scored with 1:48 remaining in overtime to lift the Griffins to end the hard-fought contest between the two top teams in the Central Division.
Amir Miftakhov (20 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Postava (31 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.
Chicago dropped to 25-11-6-5 on the season while Grand Rapids improved to 39-7-2-1.
Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026
- T-Birds Withstand Rocky 3rd, Nip Isles in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Blank Charlotte Checkers, 4-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Unable to Hold off Bruins in 5-2 Loss - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Power Past Senators for Franchise Record 13th Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolves Gain Point with 2-1 Loss to Griffins in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Isles Lose in a Shootout against Thunderbirds, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Checkers Come up Empty in Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Edwards and McLaughlin Tally in the 3rd, Comets Edge Wolf Pack 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Cleveland Monsters and University Hospitals Extend Partnership as Official Team Health Care Provider with Heightened Focus on Growth of Youth Hockey - Cleveland Monsters
- Funk Re-Assigned to Stingrays; Bears Recall Bohlsen - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Sign Jackson Jutting to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Condors vs Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hershey, Game 48 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.