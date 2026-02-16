Wolves Stun Eagles 3-2 to Complete Sweep
Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves earned a weekend sweep of the Colorado Eagles by skating to a thrilling, come-from-behind 3-2 victory Sunday at Allstate Arena.
Noel Gunler scored the winner late in the third period and Bradly Nadeau tallied twice to propel the Wolves to their third win in their last four games-all against Colorado.
After the Eagles raced to a 2-0 lead after one period on goals by Valtteri Puustinen and Jason Polin, the Wolves stormed back behind the stick of Nadeau.
The 2026 AHL All-Star started the comeback when Nadeau stripped the puck from Wyatt Aamodt in the Wolves zone, raced in on a breakaway and solved Monsters netminder Isak Posch with a forehand shot to the glove side. Nadeau's tally midway through the second was unassisted.
The 20-year-old Nadeau wasn't done as he struck again 1 minute, 52 seconds later with the Wolves on the power play. Felix Unger Sorum sent a terrific cross-ice feed to Nadeau and the forward ripped a one-timer from the left dot past Posch to the stick side. Unger Sorum and Ryan Suzuki recorded assists on Nadeau's 20th goal of the season.
With 3:50 remaining in the third period, Gunler notched the decider when he pounced on a rebound of a Josiah Slavin redirection and fired it by Posch to the glove side. Slavin and Juuso Valimaki assisted on Gunler's eighth marker of the season-and third game-winner.
Amir Miftakhov sparkled in goal for the Wolves, making 33 saves to capture the win while Posch (25 saves) suffered the loss for the Eagles.
Chicago improved to 24-11-5-5 on the season while Colorado dropped to 29-11-3-3.
Up next: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Thursday at Allstate Arena (11 a.m.).
