Wolf Pack Game at Checkers Postponed

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack, Charlotte Checkers, and the American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that this afternoon's game at the Bojangles Coliseum, scheduled for 4:00 p.m., has been postponed due to unsafe playing conditions.

Today's contest will be played tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 16, at 12:00 p.m.

'Wolf Pack Pregame' is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Feb. 20 when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







