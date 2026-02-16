Barracuda Barrage Silver Knights, Winning 8-4
Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 8-4, at Tech CU arena in San Jose, CA on Sunday afternoon.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Just over two-minutes into the game, San Jose's Lucas Carlsson gave the Barracuda a 1-0 lead. Seven-minutes later, Matyas Sapovaliv would tie the game on the power play, scoring from Raphael Lavoie and Trevor Connelly. In the early goings of the second, Lukas Cormier would sneak a wrist shot past the San Jose net-minder. Soon after, Oliver Wahlstrom would bring the game back to even at 2-2. 45-seconds later, Ben Hemmerling would retake the lead for Henderson on a shot from Jackson Hallum and Tanner Laczynski. The back-half of the period would see five more goals, four by San Jose along with Ben Hemmerling's second of the game. Following the eight-goal period, the teams went into the locker room with San Jose leading 6-4. At 13:37 of the third Egor Afanasyev extended the Barracuda lead to 7-4. Eight-minutes later, Kasper Halttunen's hat-trick goal was the final score of the contest, giving San Jose an 8-4 win.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb. 20 | 7 p.m. | vs Abbotsford Canucks
Saturday, Feb. 21 | 6 p.m. | vs Abbotsford Canucks
Thursday, Feb. 26 | 3 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will now head back home to Lee's Family Forum to play the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks on February 20 and 21. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.
