Isles Lose in a Shootout against Thunderbirds, 5-4

February 20, 2026

Springfield, Mass. - Heading into a weekend against Atlantic Division opponents, the Bridgeport Islanders realized there were important points on the line in the standings. On Friday night, against the Springfield Thunderbirds, they battled against a team nipping at their heels in a race for a playoff spot. With the game tied after regulation and overtime, the game went to a shootout where the Thunderbirds scored the only goal in three rounds and the Isles took a point in the 5-4 loss.

During the opening period, the Thunderbirds scored first at 14:54 when Thomas Bordeleau beat Marcus Hogberg putting the Isles down 1-0. The Thunderbirds added a powerplay goal at 16:10 after Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored to make it 2-0. Julien Gauthier capitalized on a Springfield turnover to slice the deficit in half during a powerplay. Gauthier scored his 4thof the season, and the game was 2-1 after twenty minutes.

In the middle frame, Springfield went up 3-1 after Aleksantari Kaskamaki scored at 6:53 pouncing on a neutral zone turnover by Bridgeport.

During the final period, Hunter Drew cut the game to a 3-2 deficit at 5:02 after taking the perfect pass from CJ Smith. It was Drew's 13th goal of the season. Liam Foudy tied the game as his wrist shot beat goalie Vadim Zherenko at 8:42 for his 18th of the season bringing the game to a 3-3 score. Pierrick Dube scored at 11:31 to bring the game to a 4-3 score on his second of the season. Hugh McGing tied the game at 14:28 putting home a rebound bringing the contest to a 4-4 score.

During the overtime period, no one scored and in the shotoout the only goal was scored by Thomas Bordeleau for a 5-4 decision.

