Islanders Outlast Comets for 2-1 Victory

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Hosting the Utica Comets for a Tuesday night tilt at Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders skated away with a crucial two points thanks to a third-period goal from Matthew Highmore, which cemented their 2-1 victory.

The win gives the Islanders sole possession of fifth place in the Atlantic Division and moves them two points away from the Hershey Bears for the fourth spot.

No goals were recorded for either team in the first period, but the Islanders peppered Jakub Malek with 17 shots on goal in the opening twenty minutes of play.

Matthew Maggio wasted little time in the second period, breaking the ice 2:41 into the middle frame after picking up a loose puck forced away by Pierrick Dube and beating Malek over his shoulder.

Just 91 seconds into the third period, the Comets tied the contest as Marc McLaughlin recovered a rebound in the slot and netted it for his second goal in as many games this season.

The Islanders responded 13:29 into the third period as the streaking Alex Jefferies found Highmore in front of the Utica net, who tapped home his eighth of the season and gave Bridgeport a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders embark on a three-game weekend, heading to Springfield on Feb. 20 for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 21 at 6:05 p.m. and then welcoming the Penguins to Total Mortgage Arena on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available on https://www.bridgeportislanders.com/.

Notes

The Islanders improve to 6-4-0-1 against North Division opponents this season.

Highmore's goal was his third in his last two games, the most he has had in consecutive games this season.

Bridgeport is 6-3-0-0 when Maggio records a goal and has won four consecutive when its 23-year-old center lights the lamp.

The Islanders are 6-1-0-0 when Ethan Bear records a point. He tallied two assists in this evening's contest and now has five points in as many games against the Comets in his career.

The Islanders' 17 shots in the first period are the second-most that they have recorded in a period this season.







