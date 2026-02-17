Senators Earn Family Day Weekend Split at Home to Hershey

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators celebrate a goal

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators celebrate a goal(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are back from the All-Star Break and the win column, finishing up a short week of games last week with a loss and a victory over the Hershey Bears (AHL Affiliate of the Washington Capitals).

The split weekend leaves the Senators in sixth place in the American Hockey League's North Division, four points behind the Rochester Americans for the fifth and final playoff spot, five points behind Toronto in fourth, and seven points back of Cleveland in third. With 51 games completed and 21 to go, the Senators have played more matches than any other team in the AHL and will play another three this week, with a home game against Syracuse on Wednesday, before they get back on the road to Providence and Hartford this weekend.

Saturday February 14, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Hershey Bears - 6

The Belleville Senators returned from the All-Star Break on Saturday with a tough Valentine's Day test, hosting the Hershey Bears for their first of four meetings this season. Despite twice answering back quickly after Hershey goals, Belleville wasn't able to make up a three-goal deficit, falling 6-3. Jan Jenik (ninth), Phil Daoust (12th), and Olle Lycksell (eighth) tallied for Belleville, while Leevi Merilainen stopped 17 of the 23 shots he faced.

Monday, February 16, 2026: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Hershey Bears - 1

The Sens hosted the 13-time Calder Cup Champions from Chocolatetown, USA again on Family Day Monday, after the Bears stuck around for an extra day in the Friendly City. This time, though, the Senators were able to grind out the win, getting goals from Olle Lycksell (ninth) to tie the game, Wyatt Bongiovanni (12th) to put Belleville in front, and Phil Daoust (13th) into an empty net. Leevi Merilainen rebounded with a 30-save performance to pick up his sixth victory of the season.

Recent Transactions

Feb.8/26: #18 Jake Chiasson (F) - ADD - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) from Allen (ECHL)

Feb.13/26: #18 Jake Chiasson (F) - DELETE - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Allen (ECHL)

Feb.16/26: #31 Jackson Parsons (G) - ADD - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) From Allen (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 49 (3rd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 29 G + 20 A

Goals: 29 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 29 (T-7th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 14 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +9

#16 Tyler Boucher

Penalty Minutes: 94 (9th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.11

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .902

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

Belleville is back on the ice tomorrow (Wednesday, February 17) when they host the Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) for a rivalry matchup at CAA Arena. Please note, the start time for tomorrow's game has been changed to 6:00 p.m., with broadcast coverage beginning on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network and AHLTV on FloHockey at 5:45 p.m. Then, the Sens hit the road again, visiting the Providence Bruins (AHL Affiliate of the Boston Bruins) on Friday at 7:00 p.m., before stopping in Hartford to face the Wolf Pack (AHL Affiliate of the New York Rangers) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Broadcast time for both of those games is 6:45 p.m.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.