Sheldon Dries, Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled forwards Sheldon Dries and Austin Watson from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Dries has 33 points (17-16-33), 13 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-18 rating in 39 games with the Griffins this season. He currently ranks third on the roster in points, fourth in assists and fourth in goals. The Macomb, Michigan, native has four goals in his last seven games and eight goals in his last 14 outings since Dec. 19. He is on a three-game point streak (1-2-3) and had goals in three of four games from Jan. 31-Feb. 7. Dries was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 277 points (155-122-277), 270 penalty minutes and a plus-45 rating in 378 games. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 games across parts of five seasons from 2018-23.

Watson, a 14-year veteran, has 19 points (11-8-19), 123 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 39 games with Grand Rapids this season. Last campaign, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native competed in his first AHL All-Star Classic and totaled 42 points (19-23-42), 112 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 60 regular-season games with the Griffins. Watson also collected three goals in 13 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. Throughout parts of 11 NHL seasons since 2012-13, the 34-year-old has 121 points (63-58-121) and 722 penalty minutes in 528 games. In the AHL since the spring of 2011, Watson has 193 points (103-90-193), 324 penalty minutes and a plus-26 rating in 333 contests. Watson was the 18th overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

