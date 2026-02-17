Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 20

Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 18 vs. Abbotsford | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Feb. 21 at Tucson | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Tucson | 3:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Feb. 14

ONT (1) at ABB (2)

Cole Guttman stretched his goal streak to three-games scoring a power-play goal in the second period as the Reign led 1-0 through 40 minutes. Abbotsford tied the game 93 seconds into the third period, and the eventual game winner came with nine minutes left. Erik Portillo suffered the loss making 11 saves on 13 shots as Ontario held the edge in shots 32-13, with the 13 surrendered being the fewest by an opponent this season.

Monday, Feb. 16

ONT (3) at ABB (5)

Aatu Jämsen scored twice for his first multi-goal game of the season while Glenn Gawdin scored on the power-play and Nikita Alexandrov tallied two assists. Jämsen's second of the game put the Reign in front 3:51 into the third period but the Canucks would score three unanswered in the third period on their way to victory. Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 22 saves on 27 shots.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (46GP, 29-11-3-3, 64pts, 0.696%)

2. Ontario Reign (49GP, 31-16-1-1, 64pts, 0.653%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (48GP, 26-15-7-0, 59pts, 0.615%)

4. San Jose Barracuda (45GP, 27-15-1-2, 57pts, 0.633%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (47GP, 26-16-5-0, 57pts, 0.606%)

6. San Diego Gulls (46GP, 22-15-6-3, 53pts, 0.576%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (47GP, 22-17-8-0, 52pts, 0.553%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (45GP, 19-18-6-2, 46pts, 0.511%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (49GP, 17-20-10-2, 46pts, 0.469%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (50GP, 18-26-3-3, 42pts, 0.420%)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is one point shy of 100 with Ontario and one game shy of 450 AHL games.

#26 Andre Lee is five games shy of 200 AHL games, all with Ontario.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is three games shy of 200 pro games.

#81 Cole Guttman is four assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for eighth with 12 wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied eighth with six power-play goals and tied for 10th with 16 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for 12th among rookies with 25 points.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 10th with 26 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for seventh seven power-play goals and tied for eighth with 18 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for seventh with 13 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for fifth with 31 assists and tied for 12th with 40 points.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for second among rookies at +19 which is tied for ninth among all skaters. His 12 goals are tied for seventh among first year skaters while his 23 points are tied for 14th.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for eighth with 18 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#8 Martin Chromiak has an assist in back-to-back games.

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won seven of nine games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 11 of his last 13 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has a point in nine of his last 13 games (2G, 11A) and 17 points (5G, 12A) in his last 18 games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has a point in six of his last 10 games (5G, 2A) and in 19 of his last 28 games (7G, 16A).

#26 Andre Lee has 13 points (11G, 2A) in his last 18 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has 12 points (3G, 9A) in his last 13 games and a point in 18 of 30 games with Ontario (7G, 20A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last 14 games.

#78 Jared Wright has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last eight games and 11 points (6G, 5A) in his last 17 games.

#81 Cole Guttman has a point in 13 of his last 19 games (13G, 6A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games he has 32 points (17G, 15A) in his last 34 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has 13 points (9G, 4A) in his last 19 games after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27 games.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (31-16-1-1)

HOME: (17-5-1-1)

AWAY: (14-11-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 6th (163, 3.33)

GOALS AGAINST: 9th (137, 2.80)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.04)

SHOTS AGAINST: 5th (26.04)

POWER-PLAY: 8th (37/174, 21.3%)

PENALTY KILL: 4th (123/145, 84.8%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee, Cole Guttman (18)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (31)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (41)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman (9)

Multi-Goal Games: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee, Cole Guttman (3)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+19)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (53)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (12)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (15)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (104)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (13)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.47)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.905)

