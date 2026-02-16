Reign Preview - Ontario at Abbotsford

Published on February 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (31-15-1-1, 64pts, 2nd) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (17-26-3-3, 40pts, 10th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #49/72

WHEN: Monday, February 16 @ 1:00 Pacific

WHERE: Rogers Forum - Abbotsford, BC

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign look for a road series split in Abbotsford this afternoon after falling to the Canucks 2-1 on Saturday night.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign had won three straight games prior to the 2-1 loss on Saturday. Ontario has lost back-to-back games just three times this season, including just twice in regulation. During the 2026 calendar year Ontario has collected 13-5-0 record having outscored their opponents 62-45 while going 16-for-58 (27.6%) on the power-play and 48-for-53 (90.6%) on the penalty kill. Ontario has posted a 14-10-0 record away from Toyota Arena this season having won four of their last six games as they'll play three of their final four games in February on the road.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ABBOTSFORD: The Canucks have now won two straight games, both by final scores of 2-1, after a four-game losing skid. Abbotsford has won three straight games just twice this season, with both win streaks of three-games coming in January. The Canucks have won five of their last six games on home ice holding a 11-12-0-2 record this season at Rogers Forum.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 3-1-0 record vs. Abbotsford this season, including 2-1-0 in Abbotsford. Glenn Gawdin paces the way offensively with five points (2G, 3A) while Andre Lee (3G, 1A) and Cole Guttman (2G, 2A) each have four points. Ben Berard has tallied three points (1G, 2A) for the Canucks while Vilmer Alriksson has scored twice. The Reign are 4-for-13 on the power-play while Abbotsford is 2-for-9.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 18 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Copley made 18 saves on 21 shots last Saturday in a 4-3 win over Bakersfield as he has won three of his last four starts. Portillo suffered the loss on Saturday allowing two goals on 13 shots. He has won seven of his last nine starts since his return from injury which sidelined him from Nov.13-Jan.2, 16 consecutive games, and is victorious in 12 of his last 14 decisions. For Abbotsford, Nikita Tolopilo has started three straight games having allowed just one goal in back-to-back starts after making 31 saves on Saturday. He was recalled by Vancouver on Jan. 24 and has played nine NHL games this season posting a 3-3-1 record with a 3.04 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Aku Koskenvuo was pulled in his last start allowing four goals on 16 shots at Bakersfield on Jan. 30 after logging his first AHL shutout five days prior making 33 saves in a 4-0 win vs. San Diego.

A RARE NIGHT FOR THE OFFENSE: Saturday marked just the fifth time in 48 games this season that the Reign have scored just one goal in a game. Ontario sits fourth in the AHL averaging 3.33 goals for per game this season having scored four or more in 23 of 48 games posting a 20-2-1-0 record. Of their 160 goals this season 43 have come in the first period, 51 in the second, and 58 in the third. Cole Guttman stretched his goal streak to three-games in the loss two days ago for his 18th of the season, tied for the team lead with Andre Lee while Martin Chromiak has 16. The Reign have eight different double digit goal getters while nine players have 20 or more points.

PROLIFIC PK: The Reign went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill Saturday and are now 6-for-6 over their last three games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just one of their last nine games (20-for-21), two of their last 13 (38-for-40), and four of their last 21 (56-for-62).

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: Of Ontario's 48 games this season, 24 of them have been determined by one-goal, with the Reign holding a 17-5-1-1 record. Prior to the loss on Saturday they have won eight of their last nine games determined by just one goal.







American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.