Syracuse Crunch to Hold How to Get a Job in Pro Sports Panel February 21

Published on February 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a How To Get A Job In Pro Sports Panel on Saturday, February 21 at 3 p.m. before the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers at 5 p.m.

How to Get a Job in Sports Night will feature a panel of executives currently working in the professional sports field. High school and college students are invited to a lower-level meeting room in The Oncenter to learn more about how each professional began and grew in their sports career. The panel will answer questions and offer advice for students.

The How to Get a Job in Sports Night panel will include:

Jeff Tambellini, Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant General Manager

Stephen Thomson, American Hockey League Vice President, Hockey Operations

Megan Cahill, Syracuse Crunch Vice President of Communications & Digital Media

Marc Barnat, Syracuse Mets Account Executive for Group Sales

Admission to the How To Get A Job In Pro Sports Panel is $20 and includes a ticket to the Crunch game. Tickets can be purchased at www.syracusecrunch.com/prosports.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.