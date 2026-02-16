Syracuse Crunch to Hold Racing Night Presented by J. Gordon Contracting February 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Racing Night presented by J. Gordon Contracting when the team hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Racing Night will bring the thrill of motor sports to the Upstate Medical University Arena. Memorial Hall will be transformed into a lively Midway with racing carts on display and a gaming system with racing video games, courtesy of Moose Mountain Racing. There will also be a children's bicycle giveaway for kids in attendance.

As part of Racing Night, local DIRTcar Racing drivers Alex Payne, Kennedy Payne, Matt Janzuck and Justin Haers will be in attendance. Fans can meet the drivers for photos and autographs in Memorial Hall before the game and during the first intermission.

Tickets for Racing Night are on sale now for $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/racing. Every ticket purchased for Racing Night grants one entry to tickets to a future Super DIRTCar series event. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at Guest Services during the game for $5, cash only.

