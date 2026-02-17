Reign Tumbles at Abbotsford

The Ontario Reign (31-16-1-1) fell to the Abbotsford Canucks (18-26-3-3) Monday afternoon by a final score of 5-3 in in front of 5,461 fans at Rogers Forum. The Reign and Canucks will meet in Ontario Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST from Toyota Arena.

Aatu Jämsen scored twice for his first multi-goal game of the season while Glenn Gawdin scored on the power-play and Nikita Alexandrov tallied two assists. Jämsen's second of the game put the Reign in front 3:51 into the third period but the Canucks would score three unanswered in the third period on their way to their third straight win while handing the Reign their second straight loss.

Ontario held a 1-0 lead after the first period of play as Aatu Jämsen (12th) scored at 7:08 from Francesco Pinelli on the Reign's first short of the game. After Ontario played the puck in deep Tolopilo came out of the crease to play it in the trapezoid and didn't get a handle on it where it found Pinelli in the left corner. From there he found Jämsen at the right side of the crease where he blasted it in before Tolopilo could get back into the cage. Abbotsford held the edge in shots 8-3.

The score was all even at 2-2 through 40 minutes of play. Jonathon Lekkerimäki tied the game for Abbotsford just 38 seconds into the second period when he sent a wrist shot from the right circle off the left post and in. Then 1:44 later Ben Berard capped off a pretty passing play blasting a one-timer over the glove of Copley from the right circle. The Reign got their second power-play of the period late in the frame and Glenn Gawdin (11th) tied the score at 2-2 with 4:32 left from Martin Chromiak and Nikita Alexandrov. Up top Alexandrov fed Chromiak in the left circle for a one-timer where Gawdin deflected it home by the crease. Shots were 7-5 Canucks in the frame.

Aatu Jämsen (13th) grabbed his second goal of the game 3:51 into the third period giving the Reign a 3-2 advantage when he sent a wrist shot from the left side of the goal line over the near shoulder of Tolopilo with Nikita Alexandrov collecting his second assist. Just 2:11 later Jujhar Khaira tied the game scoring on a rebound near the crease after a shot from the point. With 6:32 left Jonathon Lekkerimäki notched his second goal of the afternoon giving the Canucks a 4-3 lead on a wrist shot from the left face-off dot into the top left corner. Ty Muller added an insurance goal with 3:16 to play finding the back of the net with a wraparound score making it 5-3.

Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 22 saves on 27 shots while Nikita Tolopilo picked up the win making 18 saves on 21 shots. Ontario went 1-for-2 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.







