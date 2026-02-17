Domenic DiVincentiis makes 38 saves in defeat

The Manitoba Moose (23-17-3-1) fell in the shootout for the first time this season, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Calgary Wranglers (17-20-10-2). They were coming off a 5-1 victory over the Wranglers on Saturday.

The opening half of the frame didn't hold any scoring. Manitoba broke the ice with 6:23 left in the period. Ville Heinola whipped a shot on net, beating Arsenii Sergeev on the glove side, giving the Moose a 1-0 lead. Domenic DiVincentiis turned away all eight shots the Wranglers sent his way, holding Manitoba's edge into the locker rooms.

Calgary was the more dangerous offence in the second, outshooting the Moose 16-8 in the frame. Despite that, David Gustafsson extended Manitoba's lead to 2-0, deflecting a Heinola shot past Sergeev at 13:09. The Wranglers cut the deficit to 2-1 just under four minutes later, however, as Rory Kerins blasted a one-timer past DiVincentiis on the power play. The goal marked the first time the Moose penalty kill unit had conceded in seven games. DiVincentiis stopped the other 15 shots he faced, and the Moose dropped the puck on the third period with a one-goal lead.

The Wranglers fired 16 more shots toward DiVincentiis in the third period, fighting back to tie the game with 4:19 left to play. Kerins was in the right spot during a net-front scramble and lifted the loose puck into the net, tying the game at 2-2. The game required overtime, which solved nothing as both Nikita Chibrikov and Justin Kirkland rang shots off the post. Matvei Gridin scored the lone goal of the shootout, and the Wranglers completed the comeback, earning a 3-2 win.

Quotable

Moose forward Mason Shaw (click for full interview)

"I thought our first period was good. There were some good things that we did in that period, but obviously, the second period got away from us. We weren't able to respond."

Statbook

David Gustafsson is on a three-game point streak (1G, 4A)

Ville Heinola and Gustafsson both recorded two points (1G, 1A)

Phil Di Giuseppe led the Moose with five shots on goal

Manitoba suffered its first shootout loss of the season

