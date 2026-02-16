Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 3 p.m.

Published on February 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they look to sweep a two-game set versus the Belleville Senators this afternoon at CAA Arena in a Family Day matinée.

Hershey Bears (21-17-6-2) at Belleville Senators (20-22-8-0)

Feb. 6, 2026 | 3 p.m. | CAA Arena

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Mitchell Hardy (53)

Linesperson: Owen Robertson (50), Adam Burnett (67)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 3 p.m.

Watch Party Info

Head to the Bears' Den at Hershey Lodge to catch today's game, featuring $5 Modelo pints (21-and-over). The festivities start at 2 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned to the win column on Saturday night thanks to a 6-3 win over the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena. Hershey tied a season-high in goals as Alex Suzdalev, Graeme Clark (2), Andrew Cristall, Henirk Rybinski, and Bogdan Trineyev scored for Hershey, and Mitch GIbson was sharp in goal with 39 saves as Hershey was outshot, 42-23. The Bears scored three goals in both the first and third periods in the victory and 12 different players had points for Hershey in the win. Philippe Daoust had a goal and an assist for Belleville in the loss.

SUCCESS FROM SUZDALEV:

Forward Alex Suzdalev enters today's game with points in three straight contests, collecting four points (2g, 2a) in that span. The rookie winger posted his first career AHL power-play goal in Saturday's contest at Belleville, and he added an assist to collect his second multi-point performance of the season. The native of Khabarovsk, Russia has points in five of his past seven games for Hershey, and he's scored 11 points (3g, 8a) in just 20 games this season.

CLARKE WITH THE SPARK:

Forward Graeme Clarke has enjoyed his return to Canada, potting three goals so far over two games in Hershey's trip north of the border. He scored a pair of goals in Saturday's win versus Belleville, giving him 14 points (7g, 7a) in 20 career games versus the Senators. He enters today's game just two tallies away from 100 goals in his AHL career. His current shooting percentage of 13% (14 goals on 108 shots) is the highest of his AHL career and he has eight goals over his last 16 games. The last time Clarke scored goals in three straight games was from Dec. 7-11, 2024 as a member of the Iowa Wild.

CAREER-BESTS FOR TWO BEARS:

With his goal in Saturday's game, Hershey forward Bogdan Trineyev recorded his 23rd point of the season, establishing a new single-season high in his AHL career. Trineyev has scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 36 games this season, surpassing his total of 22 points (14g, 8a) over 62 games last year. Trineyev has nine points (3g, 6a) over his past 13 games for Hershey. In addition to Trineyev's milestone, goaltender Mitch Gibson also recorded a new personal-best. The netminder stopped the most shots of his AHL career in Saturday's game as his 39 saves earned him his sixth win of the season. Gibson has made 30 or more saves in five of his 11 appearances this season.

HELLO HUNTER:

Hershey could potentially face goaltender Hunter Shepard for the first time since the netminder departed the Bears/Capitals organization this past summer after leading Hershey to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, winning the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy in 2023 as the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. During Hershey's historic 2023-24 season, Shepard was named a First Team AHL All-Star, shared the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award with Clay Stevenson as the league's top goaltender tandem, and claimed the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender. His 1.76 goals-against average and his .838 win percentage that season are both club records. Shepard is 6-7-2 in 15 games with Belleville this season, owning a 3.65 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey has never lost in regulation at CAA Arena, as the club is now 7-0-2-0 all-time in Belleville... Today marks Hershey's first game on a Monday since Feb. 19, 2024. That game was also a road contest at Belleville won by Hershey, thanks to a hat trick from Hendrix Lapierre in a 4-2 victory...Forward Brett Leason has nine points (3g, 6a) over his last 10 games...Winger Ivan Miroshnichenko has eight points (3g, 5a) over his last eight games, including three multi-point outings...Rookie Ilya Protas has five points (1g, 4a) over his past five games...Forward Justin Nachbaur is serving the second game of a three game suspension, issued after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official during Friday's game at Laval

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Feb. 16, 1944 - The Bears played the first of a two-game exhibition set against the United States Coast Guard Cutters - which featured hockey's former "Mr. Zero," Boston Bruins goaltender Frank Brimsek - at Washington, D.C.'s Uline Arena. Hershey Goaltender Nick Damore outdueled his counterpart in net and blanked the Cutters, while Bud Jarvis and Frank Daley scored on Brimsek in the second period to give the Chocolate and White a 2-0 win in front of a crowd of over 4,000. Following the rough-and-tumble game, a brawl between both teams took place in the locker room, and after order was restored, both teams agreed to a rematch two nights later, which ended in a 4-4 draw.







American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.