Dominik Shine Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on February 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Monday announced that Grand Rapids Griffins captain Dominik Shine has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 15, 2026.

Shine began the week competing in his first-career AHL All-Star Classic, representing the Central Division in Rockford, Illinois. Shine then returned to the league-leading Griffins and tallied five goals in two games last weekend to go along with 13 shots and a plus-six rating. The Detroit native registered two goals, seven shots and a plus-three rating in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Texas Stars. Then, on Sunday, Shine notched his second hat trick of the season with six shots and a plus-three rating in a 5-0 win over Texas. He surpassed Mitch Callahan for the third-most goals in franchise history (95) and secured his first-ever 20-goal campaign in the process.

This marks Shine's first-career AHL Player of the Week award, as he continues his 10th season as a Griffin. The 32-year-old has 34 points (20-14-34) in 34 games this season to go along with 32 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-22 rating, ranking second on the team in points, goals and plus-minus rating. In the AHL rankings, Shine is tied for 11th in goals and ninth in plus-minus rating.

On the all-time regular-season franchise leaderboard, Shine ranks third in games played (517), third in goals (95), seventh in assists (123), fourth in points (218), fifth in penalty minutes (585), tied for fifth in shorthanded goals (6), tied for third in game-winners (15), tied for first in unassisted goals (10), and third in shots (888).







