Bears Fall in 3-1 Loss to Senators
Published on February 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears (21-18-6-2) left Belleville with a split of their road series against the Senators (21-22-8-0) following a 3-1 loss on Monday afternoon at CAA Arena.
The defeat snapped Hershey's point streak against the Senators at CAA Arena at nine games (7-0-2-0) dating back to Belleville's inaugural season in 2017-18. The Bears and Belleville will face each other again in a two-game series at Hershey in March.
NOTABLES:
Louie Belpedio opened the scoring for Hershey with his seventh of the season at 19:44 of the first period from Ivan Miroshnichenko and Henrik Rybinski. The defenseman's tally was his fifth of the campaign that came as a first goal, the most among blueliners.
Belleville tied the game at 1-1 at 15:28 of the second frame with a goal from Olle Lycksell. The Senators then went ahead 2-1 at 8:10 of the third period on a goal by Wyatt Bongiovanni.
Belleville's Philippe Daoust was awarded a penalty shot at 16:49, but Gibson stopped Daoust. Daoust would later be awarded an empty-net goal at 19:52 to close out the scoring.
SHOTS: HER 31, BEL 27
GOALTENDING: HER - Mitch Gibson, 24-for-26; BEL - Leevi Meriläinen, 30-for-31
POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-1; BEL - 0-for-2
THEY SAID IT:
Bears head coach Derek King on what led to the difference between finding offense in Saturday's 6-3 victory over Belleville and today's result:
"We competed - at times - but we didn't compete hard enough, and that team did. They scored at the right time, and I mean we hit a couple of posts, and Gibby made some big saves for us, but we just couldn't capitalize on our chances."
(Answers edited for clarity)
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for PA Lottery Night on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of $5, 16 oz. Happy Hour select beer special on from doors until puck drop.
