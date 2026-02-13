Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled forward Spencer Kersten from the Solar Bears.

Roelens, 23, has played in seven games with the Crunch this season, tallying two assists, and 33 games with the Solar Bears, earning 11 goals and seven assists. He played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 contests with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

Kersten, 25, has skated in two games with the Crunch this season. He has also played in 37 games with the Solar Bears tallying 19 goals and 21 assists. Kersten played in nine games with the Crunch last season posting one goal. He additionally skated in two games with the Belleville Senators and 60 games with the Solar Bears, earning 25 goals and 55 points to set the Solar Bears rookie single-season scoring record.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 13 career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators, tallying one goal, and 107 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 101 points (46g, 55a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







