Simashev Helps Pacific Claim 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge

Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Representing the Pacific Division, Tucson Roadrunners rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev recorded an assist to help the Pacific claim the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday at the BMO Center.

The Pacific All-Stars competed in a three-on-three tournament against the North, Central and Atlantic Division All-Stars, finishing with a 3-1-0 record after defeating the Central Division 3-1 in the championship game.

On its path to the title, the Pacific opened the night with a 4-1 victory over the North, followed by a 3-2 win against the Atlantic to clinch a spot in the championship game. The Pacific dropped its final round-robin contest, a 4-0 loss to the Central, but rebounded in the rematch to secure the title.

The championship marked the Pacific Division's first AHL All-Star Challenge title since 2024 and its third victory in the event over the past four seasons.

Colorado Eagles forward Jayson Megna was named the tournament's most valuable player after totaling seven points on four goals and three assists in four games.

After the All-Star break, the Roadrunners will conclude their road trip with a two-game set next weekend against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. AZT on Friday and 4 p.m. AZT on Sunday.







