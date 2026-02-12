Clang and Washe Help Lead Pacific Division to 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge Championship
Published on February 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
San Diego Gulls AHL All-Star representatives Tim Washe (F) and Calle Clang (G) helped lead the Pacific Division to their third AHL All-Star Challenge victory in the last four years in front of a sold-out BMO Center in Rockford, Ill. tonight.
Both Clang and Washe made their AHL All-Star debuts this week in Rockford. Clang was named the CCM Top Goaltender for last night's AHL All-Star Skills Competition and was the winning goaltender in two of the Pacific Division's three wins tonight, including the 3-on-3 tournament final.
Clang and Washe are set to return to San Diego and rejoin the Gulls as the AHL All-Star break comes to an end tomorrow. San Diego, riding a three-game winning streak, returns to game action on Friday night with a road tilt against the Bakersfield Condors before heading home to face the Condors one more time this weekend on Saturday night from Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST).
Images from this story
|
Pacific Division All-Stars congratulate San Diego Gulls goaltender Calle Clang
