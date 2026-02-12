Clang and Washe Help Lead Pacific Division to 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge Championship

(San Diego Gulls) Pacific Division All-Stars congratulate San Diego Gulls goaltender Calle Clang(San Diego Gulls)

San Diego Gulls AHL All-Star representatives Tim Washe (F) and Calle Clang (G) helped lead the Pacific Division to their third AHL All-Star Challenge victory in the last four years in front of a sold-out BMO Center in Rockford, Ill. tonight.

Both Clang and Washe made their AHL All-Star debuts this week in Rockford. Clang was named the CCM Top Goaltender for last night's AHL All-Star Skills Competition and was the winning goaltender in two of the Pacific Division's three wins tonight, including the 3-on-3 tournament final.

Clang and Washe are set to return to San Diego and rejoin the Gulls as the AHL All-Star break comes to an end tomorrow. San Diego, riding a three-game winning streak, returns to game action on Friday night with a road tilt against the Bakersfield Condors before heading home to face the Condors one more time this weekend on Saturday night from Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST).

