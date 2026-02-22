Reign Down Roadrunners, 4-2
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (33-16-1-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (22-18-8-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in in front of 5,092 fans at the Tucson Convention Center. The Reign and Roadrunners will meet Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.
Francesco Pinelli extended his point streak to three-games opening the scoring early into the first period. Aatu Jämsen and Andre Lee scored 56 seconds apart from one another in the middle frame to give Ontario a 3-1 lead. Tucson struck late in the second period to make it a one-goal game coming into the third but the Reign shut it down outshooting the Roadrunners 12-3 in the final 20 minutes as Jack Millar sealed the deal with a short-handed empty-net goal with 73 seconds to play.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 2 1 4
TUC 1 1 0 2
Shots PP
ONT 30 0/4
TUC 17 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Daniil But (TUC)
W: Copley
L: Stauber
