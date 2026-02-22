Reign Down Roadrunners, 4-2

Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (33-16-1-1) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (22-18-8-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in in front of 5,092 fans at the Tucson Convention Center. The Reign and Roadrunners will meet Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.

Francesco Pinelli extended his point streak to three-games opening the scoring early into the first period. Aatu Jämsen and Andre Lee scored 56 seconds apart from one another in the middle frame to give Ontario a 3-1 lead. Tucson struck late in the second period to make it a one-goal game coming into the third but the Reign shut it down outshooting the Roadrunners 12-3 in the final 20 minutes as Jack Millar sealed the deal with a short-handed empty-net goal with 73 seconds to play.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 2 1 4

TUC 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 30 0/4

TUC 17 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. Daniil But (TUC)

W: Copley

L: Stauber

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.