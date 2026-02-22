Griffins Claim Best Start in AHL History Through 50 Games in Win over Admirals
Published on February 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - With a 4-3 overtime victory to down the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at Panther Arena, the Grand Rapids Griffins claimed the best start in the AHL's 90-year history through 50 games at 40-7-2-1 (83 pts.).
The Griffins overcame the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (38-6-6, 82 pts.) for the best start through 50 games, and are the first in league history to win their first 40-of-50 contests. Grand Rapids won its sixth-straight outing, and now needs two points to claim a playoff berth. Amadeus Lombardi (2-1-3) became the third player in franchise history to record overtime goals in back-to-back games, and the first to do so on consecutive nights, while Alex Doucet notched a goal and an assist. Sebastian Cossa tallied 22 saves to enhance his record to 23-4-2.
The Admirals took a 1-0 lead on a 2-on-1 chance in the opening period when Daniel Carr centered one to David Edstrom down low, and he tapped it past Cossa at 7:19. With 2:42 to go, Lombardi fed the puck from the far boards to Doucet in the paint, and he backhanded it inside the left goal post, tying the contest at 1-1.
Gabriel Seger popped one at T.J. Semptimphelter, and then deflected the rebound in off his skate on the doorstep at 16:37 in the second slate for a 2-1 advantage, but it was ultimately waived off for goaltender interference. On its league-leading power play, Milwaukee reclaimed a one-goal lead when Cole O'Hara sent the puck from the goal line to Ryan Ufko, who snapped it past Cossa in the right circle with 97 seconds on the clock.
Just 1:19 into the final frame, Austin Watson sent one from the near boards to Lombardi, who flew across the right circle and swiped the puck past Semptimphelter on his backhand. The Griffins grabbed a 3-2 edge when Jakub Rychlovsky ripped it past the glove of the netminder from the left circle with 3:20 to go. Semptimphelter left for the bench with 90 seconds on the clock, and the Admirals capitalized with an extra attacker with 50 seconds to go when O'Hara swiped it into the net from the left circle.
Lombardi tied the most overtime goals in a single season, and tallied the game-winner when he tucked the puck over the right shoulder of Semptimphelter from the right circle to take the 4-3 win for Grand Rapids with 51 seconds to spare.
Notes
The Griffins improved to 19-2-1-1 on the road.
Jackson Jutting recorded his first AHL point with an assist.
Lombardi ranks fourth all-time in franchise history for overtime goals (3).
Highlights
Photo Gallery
Game Center
Grand Rapids 1 0 2 1 - 4
Milwaukee 1 1 1 0 - 3
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Edstrom 7 (Carr, Oesterle), 7:19. 2, Grand Rapids, Doucet 6 (Lombardi), 17:18. Penalties-Seger Gr (roughing), 0:18; Wiesblatt Mil (roughing), 0:18.
2nd Period-3, Milwaukee, Ufko 11 (O'Hara, Svechkov), 18:23 (PP). Penalties-Schaefer Mil (high-sticking), 4:36; Shine Gr (slashing), 6:10; Wiesblatt Mil (tripping), 14:09; Tuomisto Gr (cross-checking), 17:40; Wiesblatt Mil (elbowing), 18:34.
3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 8 (Watson, Doucet), 1:19. 5, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 4 (Jutting, Lagesson), 16:40. 6, Milwaukee, O'Hara 13 (L'Heureux, Ufko), 19:10. Penalties-No Penalties
OT Period-7, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 9 4:00. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-12-9-2-30. Milwaukee 8-10-6-1-25.
Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 3; Milwaukee 1 / 2.
Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 23-4-2 (25 shots-22 saves). Milwaukee, Semptimphelter 0-0-1 (30 shots-26 saves).
A-7,812
Three Stars
1. GR Lombardi (two goals, assist) 2. MIL Semptimphelter (L, 26 saves) 3. MIL O'Hara (goal, assist)
Record/Next Game
Grand Rapids: 40-7-2-1 (83 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 25 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.
Milwaukee: 20-22-3-3 (46 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 24 at Iowa 7 p.m. CST
