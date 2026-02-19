Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Abbotsford

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WHO: Ontario Reign (31-16-1-1, 64pts, 2nd) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (18-26-3-3, 42pts, 10th)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #50/72

WHEN: Wednesday, February 18 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign return to Toyota Arena for their final home game of the month after suffering a two-game series sweep in Abbotsford wrapping up three straight this evening vs. the Canucks.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign fell 2-1 Saturday and 5-3 Monday in Abbotsford as a loss tonight would push their losing streak to a season high three games. Ontario has lost back-to-back games just four times this season, including just three times in regulation. They have a power-play goal in three straight games and in 11 of their last 14 games.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ABBOTSFORD: The Canucks look to push their win streak to a season long four games as they're 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Tonight begins a five-game road trip for Abbotsford as they've lost five straight on the road.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 3-2-0 record vs. Abbotsford this season, including 1-0-0 in Ontario. The Canucks have won the last two matchups in games they both fell behind 1-0 in after the Reign won the first three contests by final scores of 5-2. The Reign have outscored the Canucks 19-13 including 8-2 in the second period as they've taken a 1-0 lead in four of five. Glenn Gawdin paces the way offensively for Ontario with six points (3G, 3A) while Ben Berard leads the way for the Canucks with four points (2G, 2A). The Reign have a power-play goal in all five games going 5-for-15 while the Canucks are just 2-for-17.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo and Pheonix Copley have alternated starts over the last 19 games since Portillo returned from injury on Jan. 4. Copley allowed five goals on 27 shots in the loss on Monday after having won back-to-back starts. Portillo suffered the loss on Saturday allowing two goals on 13 shots. He has lost two of his last three starts after coming away victorious in 10 straight decisions. For Abbotsford, Nikita Tolopilo has four straight games having won three of four. In his last three starts he has made 83 saves on 88 shots allowing one goal in two of three.

He was recalled by Vancouver on Jan. 24 and has played nine NHL games this season posting a 3-3-1 record with a 3.04 goals against average and .910 save percentage. Aku Koskenvuo was recalled by Vancouver yesterday as Ty Young was called up from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. Young is 0-7-0 this season with a 4.75 goals against average and .840 save percentage last appearing on Dec. 2 making 20 saves on 23 shots in a 3-2 loss vs. Calgary.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ONTARIO: Aatu Jämsen registered his first multi-goal game of the season Monday and now has four goals in his last five games while notching 13 points (9G, 4A) in his last 19 games. Glenn Gawdin is one point shy of 100 with Ontario and has a point in six of his last 10 games (5G, 2A). Martin Chromiak has 37 points (16G, 21A) in 48 games after setting a career high in points (39), goals (18), and assists (21) last season playing 69 games.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR INDIVIDUALLY FOR ABBOTSFORD: Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored twice on Monday and has eight points (6G, 2A) in his last eight games. Ty Mueller recorded three points (1G, 2A) Monday and has 13 points (5G, 8A) in his last 11 games.

HOME COOKIN: Ontario is tied for third in home victories in the AHL this season posting a 17-5-1-1 mark at Toyota Arena outscoring their opponents 83-65. They have a power-play goal in 10 straight games, 11-for-36 (30.6%). While allowing a power-play goal against in just one of their last six games, 14-for-15. The Reign have won eight of their last nine on home ice in the year of 2026.

PROLIFIC PK: The Reign went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill Monday and are now 7-for-7 over their last four games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just one of their last 10 games (21-for-22), two of their last 14 (39-for-41), and four of their last 22 (57-for-63). They rank fourth in the AHL at 84.8%.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: Of Ontario's 49 games this season, 24 of them have been determined by one-goal, with the Reign holding a 17-5-1-1 record. Prior to the loss last Saturday they have won eight of their last nine games determined by just one goal.







