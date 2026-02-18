Bojangles Game Preview: February 18 at Rochester

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are embarking on a staggering 10-game road trip that will fill up the next three weeks, and it all starts with a midweek matchup in Rochester.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 27-16-3-0 (3rd Atlantic)

ROC - 24-17-4-2 (5th North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 17.6% (t-22nd) / 85.6% (2nd)

ROC - 23.6% (3rd) / 82.2% (9th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.43 GF/Game (4th) / 2.74 GA/Game (7th)

ROC - 3.21 GF/Game (14th) / 2.94 GA/Game (11th)

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

FILLING THE NET

Charlotte's offense continues to rise up the league rankings, currently sitting fourth in the AHL and just .08 goals per game shy of Grand Rapids' league-leading mark. That high mark is the product of some staggering single-game outputs this season for Charlotte - the team has scored at least five goals 12 times thus far. Taking that a step forward, the Checkers have scored at least seven goals five times - all of which have come in the 13-game stretch since Jan. 10.

Getting that offense going has been key for the Checkers this season - in games where they have scored at least four goals they are a perfect 20-0-0-0, but in games where they fall under that threshold they are 7-16-3-0.

Rochester should prove to be a big test for Charlotte's offensive attack, as the Amerks rank 11th in the AHL in terms of goals-against per game and have allowed one or fewer goals in three of their last four games - though their most recent outing saw them surrender seven to the last-place Comets.

POWER SURGE

The Checkers took advantage as Hartford came unglued in their most recent tilt against Hartford, racking up three goals across a five-minute major penalty to Trey Fix-Wolansky - the final of which came via a five-on-three advantage. The 3-for-7 showing in that game snapped a seven-game run in which Charlotte was 1-for-19 on the man advantage and was the first time the team recorded more than two power-play goals in a game this season. Despite that outburst, the Checkers slot into the bottom half of the league's power-play rankings, tying for 22nd in the AHL.

On the flip side, the Checkers killed all four of the Wolf Pack's power-play opportunities on Monday to further strengthen one of the league's top penalty kills. Charlotte ranks second in the AHL and has successfully killed 17 of its last 18 times shorthanded.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Checkers are striking back on the road, where they have enjoyed plenty of success this season. Their 13-6-1-0 mark gives them the fourth-best points percentage on the road in the AHL, and they've won each of their last three away from home while posting 20 goals over that stretch.

On the other side of the ice, Rochester has fared much better this season on the road (14-7-2-1) than it has at home (10-10-2-1).

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Mike Benning - 10 points in last 11 games

Wilmer Skoog - 13 points in last 13 games

Riese Gaber - 8 points in last 8 games

Rochester

Zac Jones - 7 points in last 4 games

Konsta Helenius - 6 points in last 4 games

Isak Rosen - 9 points in last 6 games

THE INFO

Tonight's game is available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







