Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor to PTO

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears have announced the signing of goaltender Ty Taylor to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The transaction was announced by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Taylor, 26, has gone 4-3-0 in nine appearances with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, this season, and sports a 3.14 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage.

In 12 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Reading, and Orlando, the 6'4", 201-pound netminder owns a 5-3-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

Taylor was originally a seventh-round selection (214th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Toronto Marlies this morning at 11 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.







