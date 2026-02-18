Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor to PTO
Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears have announced the signing of goaltender Ty Taylor to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The transaction was announced by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.
Taylor, 26, has gone 4-3-0 in nine appearances with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, this season, and sports a 3.14 goals-against average and an .882 save percentage.
In 12 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Reading, and Orlando, the 6'4", 201-pound netminder owns a 5-3-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.
Taylor was originally a seventh-round selection (214th overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Toronto Marlies this morning at 11 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for PA Lottery Night on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of $5, 16 oz. Happy Hour select beer special on from doors until puck drop.
