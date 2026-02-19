Late Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Syracuse

Belleville Senators centre Stephen Halliday vs. the Syracuse Crunch

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators got back to business on Wednesday night as they took on the Syracuse Crunch, falling in a close 2-1 game.

It did not take long for the lamp to light at CAA Arena, as Syracuse struck quickly. In transition, the Crunch broke away on a two-on-one, with Conor Geekie feeding Mitchell Chaffee for his seventeenth goal of the year, making it 1-0. The Senators got their chance and tied the game late in the frame. A tic-tac-toe play started by Garrett Pilon, combined with some patience from Hayden Hodgson, set up Scott Harrington to score from a tough angle, knotting the game at 1-1.

The second period also featured a late tally, but this time it came from the Crunch. Dylan Duke buried his twenty-fourth of the season off a pass from Tristan Allard, putting Syracuse ahead 2-1.

The battle carried into the third period, with the Senators pushing for offence late. Belleville outshot Syracuse 11-7 in the final frame and generated a power play but was unable to capitalize in the closing minutes, ultimately falling 2-1.

Belleville will have to wait right till the end of the season on April 17th, for the first game of a home-and-home versus the Crunch back at CAA Arena to finish off the season series.

The Senators are now off till Friday as they travel to Providence to take on the Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) for a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Fast Facts:

#13 Xavier Bourgault put seven shots on goal

#14 Scott Harrington scored his third of the year

#22 Garrett Pilon recorded an assist

#35 Leevi Merilainen saved 21 of 23

#42 Hayden Hodgson added an assist

#43 Arthur Kaliyev registered three shots on net

