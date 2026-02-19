Checkers Beat Americans 3-2 in Shootout

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCHESTER, N.Y - Jack Studnicka scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Charlotte Checkers (27-16-3-0) edged the Rochester Americans (24-17-4-3) by a score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena.

MacKenzie Entwistle scored the game's first goal 18:15 into the first period, giving the Checkers a 1-0 lead. Riese Gaber and Hunter St. Martin were given the assists on Entwistle's third tally of the season.

Nate Smith added to Charlotte's lead, notching his sixth goal of the year at 5:02 of the second period. Mike Benning had the lone assist, keeping the puck in at the right point before sending Smith in alone behind the Rochester defense.

Jake Leschyshyn solved Cooper Black 19:48 into the middle stanza, splitting the Checkers' lead in half before the second intermission.

The Americans tied the game 2:37 in the third period as Matteo Costantini was in alone, beating Black through the left arm. Rochester's two goals, separated by the second intermission, were scored within three minutes of each other.

Following a goalless five-minute overtime, the game advanced to a shootout. Studnicka buried his attempt in the bottom of the second round while Black denied all three Rochester attempts. Black logged his 19th victory of the season in a 30-save effort; he is tied for third in the American Hockey League in wins.

The Checkers were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Charlotte will continue their road trip in Syracuse, battling the Crunch in a two-game series that begins on Friday.

NOTES

Charlotte is 2-0 in shootouts this season ... Studnicka turned 27 years old today ... St. Martin extended his point streak to three games and has five points in his last five appearances ... Benning has recorded a point in three consecutive outings ... Jack Devine failed to convert on a penalty shot in overtime ... Ludvig Jansson, Trevor Carrick, Robert Mastrosimone, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Kai Schwindt, Gracyn Sawchyn and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







