Miroshnichenko Stars for Bears in 3-2 Win over Marlies

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Toronto, ON) - Ivan Miroshnichenko sparked a comeback from a 2-0 deficit to lead the Hershey Bears (22-18-6-2) to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Marlies (24-17-4-3) on Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Miroshnichenko (2g, 1a) had his second three-point game of the season along with the second two-goal game of the campaign; Ilya Protas registered (1g, 1a) registered his team-leading 12th multi-point outing. Hershey improved to 5-13-2-0 when trailing after two periods.

NOTABLES:

After a scoreless first period, Toronto's Luke Haymes and Alex Nylander tallied in the second period to put the Marlies ahead 2-0 with 4:23 remaining in the frame.

Ivan Miroshnichenko netted a power-play goal at 18:52 for his 10th of the season from Ilya Protas and Louie Belpedio.

Miroshnichenko earned an assist on Protas' tying goal - his team-leading 19th of the season - at 10:42 of the third, with Reilly Webb collecting the secondary assist for his first career AHL point.

Miroshnichenko recorded his second goal of the afternoon at 12:31 by redirecting Corey Schueneman's shot from the point.

Clay Stevenson made an AHL career-high 39 saves to earn his 12th win of the season.

SHOTS: HER 26, TOR 41

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 39-for-41; TOR - Dennis Hildeby, 23-for-26

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; TOR - 1-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the impact of today's win:

"I don't think they fully realize how big a win that was for us. It just gives us some confidence and makes that bus ride home a lot easier, and we've got some tough games ahead, and I like where we're at."

King on the value of the team's practice the day prior:

"I'm not a genius, but I felt we just didn't compete hard enough at times in Belleville, so we needed a little wake-up call, and they responded."

King on the play of Ivan Miroshnichenko scoring his power-play goal to spark the comeback:

"It was huge. The guys were banging the boards, talking, yapping. He worked, and when he does that he's an effective player, but he's got to do that every shift."

King on the contributions throughout the lineup from both young and veteran players to secure the win:

"That's what this is about. It's about developing these players. We had two young 'D' on the back end there when they had their goalie pulled, and they broke up that shot. What we have to do as coaches is give those guys the opportunity to show what they can do."

Ivan Miroshnichenko on managing a three-point performance:

"Not a fun game when it's at 11 in the morning, but it was a fun win. Any time when I score or give guys an [assist], it's a good time, but we're happy to win."

(Answers edited for clarity)

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for PA Lottery Night on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The first 6,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of $5, 16 oz. Happy Hour select beer special on from doors until puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026

