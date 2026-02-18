Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m.

(Toronto, ON - Feb. 18, 2026) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they conclude a four-game road trip through Canada with a morning contest against the Toronto Marlies.

Hershey Bears (21-18-6-2) at Toronto Marlies (24-16-4-3)

Feb. 18, 2026 | 11 a.m. | Coca-Cola Coliseum

Referees: Alex Lepkowski (44), James Kraft (89)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (66), Owen Robertson (50)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 10:30 a.m.; Television coverage starts at 11 a.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a split of their road series in Belleville, dropping their second match to the Senators by a 3-1 score on Monday afternoon. Louie Belpedio gave Hershey an initial 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Olle Lycksell tied the game late in the second and Wyatt Bongiovanni scored the go-ahead goal for the Senators midway through the third. That same day, Toronto survived a wild end to their game against the Laval Rocket, scoring twice in the opening minute of the second to take a 2-0 lead, then allowing three goals before the third period was seven minutes old. With Dennis Hildeby pulled and Toronto on the power play, Cédric Paré buried the tying goal with 1:42 remaining in regulation, and Alex Nylander scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Marlies to a 4-3 victory.

CLARKE CLICKING:

Forward Graeme Clarke has scored three goals over his last three games, and enters today's contest with nine points (6g, 3a) in 14 regular-season games in his AHL career against the Marlies. Clarke's 114 shots on goal lead the team and his shooting percentage of 12.3% is the second-best of his career high of 12.4% (25-for-202) with Utica in 2023-24.

TORONTO REUNION FOR KING:

After playing his final years as a player-assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Bears head coach Derek King got his full-time start in coaching as a member of the Toronto Marlies' staff from 2009-15, joining Dallas Eakins' staff as an assistant coach and helping the club reach the 2012 Calder Cup Finals, and departing as an associate coach in 2015. Today's morning matinee against the Marlies will mark only the second time that King has faced the Marlies as a road opponent, after previously coaching the Rockford IceHogs to a 4-2 win at Toronto on Dec. 15, 2019.

GIBSON UPGRADES CONTRACT:

Hershey goaltender Mitch Gibson signed a two-year NHL contract with the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. As a result of signing his contract after the start of the season, Gibson has to successfully pass through NHL waivers by 2 p.m. today before being loaned back to Hershey. The Bears are expected to make an announcement later this morning to add a goaltender who will dress for today's game along with Clay Stevenson.

TORONTO TIMBER:

The Bears make their lone visit to Toronto today after a 5-2 home loss on Nov. 7 at GIANT Center. Hershey has dropped its last three contests to the Marlies dating back to the 2024-25 season after previously enjoying its best run of success against the Maple Leafs affiliate with four straight wins from March 3, 2023 - Feb. 17, 2024.

BEARS BITES:

Andrew Cristall's 12 power-play assists lead all rookies and are tied for 10th in the league, and his 14 power-play points rank second among AHL freshmen...Ilya Protas' seven power-play goals are the most among Eastern Conference rookies...Louie Belpedio's five first goals are first among AHL defensemen and tied for fourth among all skaters...Hershey is 14-0-2-1 when leading after two periods, while Toronto is 19-0-1-2...Toronto's Benoit-Olivier Groulx is eighth in goals (22) and tied for 17th in points (42), while goaltender Artur Akhtyamov is tied for eighth in wins (16).

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Feb. 18, 2006 - Tomáš Fleischmann scored a pair of power-play goals and Frederic Cassivi made 28 saves as Hershey earned a 2-0 shutout of the Manchester Monarchs.







