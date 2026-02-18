Syracuse Crunch to Hold Emo Night Presented by Fan Cave Tickets February 28

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Fan Cave Tickets to hold Emo Night on Saturday, February 28 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket.

Emo Night will bring Warped Tour to the Upstate Medical University Arena. The night will begin with a set by Name Brand Covers in Memorial Hall featuring covers of pop punk and emo songs during pregame and the first intermission. The Crunch will also have exclusive Emo Night at the Crunch temporary tattoos in the Memorial Hall and Emo Night shirts at the merchandise stand.

All fans in attendance at Emo Night will have the opportunity to win flights for two to Daytona, FL, a five-night hotel stay and passes to the four-day Rockville Music Festival on May 7 - 10, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets. To enter, fans will scan a QR code located in Memorial Hall and on the scoreboard pregame through the second period. Entries will be limited to one per person. Fans must be present in-arena at the time of the ticket drawing. The winner must be 18 or older to win or have an adult present to accept the prize. The winner will be selected during the second intermission and must present photo ID.

Tickets to Emo Night are on sale now and can be purchased online, over the phone by calling 315-473-4444 or at the Upstate Medical University Arena box office.

Fan Cave Tickets is a full-scale ticket brokerage serving every state in the continental US and Canada. They accumulate the cheapest tickets available on the market into one convenient location on their website. With a focus on minor league sports and tier II venues, Fan Cave has helped dozens of teams and scores of fans with their ticketing needs. With their "All Inclusive" pricing, expect to pay no hidden fees, just a single $10 delivery fee per order.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







