Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears

Published on February 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Harrison Meneghin to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Meneghin, 21, has appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 4-8-0 record to go along with a 3.29 goals-against average and .888 save percentage. He also played in one preseason game for the Crunch earning a 21-save shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 177-pound netminder appeared in 35 regular season contests with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL last season, logging a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and three shutouts. Following the regular season, Meneghin backstopped the Tigers to the club's sixth-ever Western Hockey League Championship, playing in 16 playoff contests and recording a 14-1 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and three shutouts. As a result, the South Surrey, British Columbia, native was named the most valuable player of the WHL playoffs and led Medicine Hat to its first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 2007.

In 126 career WHL games with Medicine Hat and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Meneghin logged a 69-42-8-3 record with a .910 save percentage, 2.68 goals against average and seven shutouts.

Meneghin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 206th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft.

