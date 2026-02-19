Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned defenseman Chris Harpur to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Harpur, 29, has skated in 17 games with the Crunch this season tallying two assists. He has appeared in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season recording three assists. Harpur skated in 13 games with the Crunch last season posting three assists. He also appeared in 44 games with Orlando recording two goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner has played in 47 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, totaling nine assists and 164 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, earning seven goals and 29 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.







