Condors Fighting Cancer Night Tomorrow
Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Condors Fighting Cancer Night presented by Dignity Health, Rodriguez & Associates, Eyewitness News, and KGEO SportsTalk is tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Nine special pediatric cancer warriors will be in attendance with their families as the team wears specialty lavender jerseys for a post-game auction. Proceeds from the live jersey auction will benefit the children directly. Click here to read about the kids story and how your donations impact their care.
As part of the night, the team is raffling off a #22 Matt Savoie jersey with only 100 tickets to be sold for $30 each. No limit on how many you can buy. You do not need to be present to win.
Tomorrow is also a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.
