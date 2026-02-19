Firebirds Defeated by Condors Comeback, 4-3

Published on February 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, were defeated by the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Arena by the final score of 4-3. The Firebirds scored three times in the first period before the Condors mounted a four-goal comeback to hand Coachella Valley its second straight loss.

The Firebirds opened the scoring just 1:21 into the game. Andrei Loshko won a face-off to defenseman Zach Uens. Uens took a shot from the blueline that deflected off a Bakersfield stick and into the net. The goal was Uens' first of the season and second career AHL goal. The lone assist belonged to Loshko.

Coachella Valley added to their lead at 4:14 as Eduard Sale cut in on a breakaway. Sale could not get a shot off but spun back to find Carson Rehkopf in front of the net to make it 2-0. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist on Rehkopf's 10thgoal of the season.

Jagger Firkus extended his point streak to five straight games as he put in a rebound from a Uens shot at 12:12 to make it 3-0 Firebirds in the first period. Logan Morrison was credited with the secondary helper on Firkus' 18th of the year.

Bakersfield cut Coachella Valley's lead down to two on an Atro Leppanen goal 1:44 into the second period. The Condors made it a one-goal game at the 1:01 of the third period on a James Hamblin goal and tied the game at 9:21 as Damien Carfagna ricocheted a puck off a Firebirds' skate. Roby Jarventie netted the eventual game-winner with just 4:20 left in regulation.

Firebirds' goaltender Victor Ostman made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss. The Firebirds were outshot by the Condors 39-29. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. With the defeat, the Firebirds' record moves to 26-17-5-0.

Next Game

The Firebirds continue their road trip with a pair of games against the Colorado Eagles this Friday and Saturday in Loveland, CO. Both games are set for a 6:05 p.m. PT puck drop.







