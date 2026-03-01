Utica's Quick Strike Spree Downs Senators 5-1

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson (left) and defenceman Dennis Gilbert vs. the Utica Comets

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators returned to home ice Saturday night to finish off their home-and-home set versus the Comets, dropping a 5-1 finish.

The Comets opened the scoring early in the Friendly City. A long, screened shot from the point off the stick of Marc McLaughlin got through, off a pass from Nathan Legare, to put the Comets up 1-0 just over two minutes into the game.

The second period was a high-scoring affair, starting with the Senators tying it up. A pass from Hayden Hodgson found Carter Yakemchuk, who showed patience before picking a corner and scoring his eighth of the season to make it a 1-1 game. The Comets responded just over halfway through the period to regain the lead. Xavier Parent buried his eleventh, with help from Calen Addison and Matyas Melovsky, for a 2-1 game. Utica then struck for two quick goals. On the power play, Parent scored his second of the night from the high circle to extend the lead to 3-1. Nine seconds later, following a faceoff win, McLaughlin sent Jonathan Gruden in on a two-on-one, and he finished it to make it 4-1 for Utica. The Comets added another before the end of the period. A scramble in front, caused by Ryan Schmelzer, along with a pass from Topias Vilen, set up Parent for his hat-trick goal and a 5-1 contest.

In the third, Belleville outshot Utica 10- 4 and generated three power-play opportunities, but they were unable to cut into the deficit, resulting in a 5-1 final.

Belleville will again have another good break before starting up another home-and-home series against the Utica Comets. The first contest will come on Friday March 6th, back at Adirondack Bank Center with the puck coming down at 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni recorded two shots

#13 Xavier Bourgault had four shots on net

#15 Olle Lycksell put three shots on goal

#26 Carter Yakemchuk scored his eighth of the season

#42 Hayden Hodgson registered one assist

#48 Dennis Gilbert nabbed one assist and now has points in back-to-back games

