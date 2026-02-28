Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m.

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors play game three of a four-game road trip in Coachella Valley at 6 p.m. Bakersfield is 6-1-0 against the Firebirds, with tonight being the eighth and final meeting of the season series.

LOOKING BACK

For the second time in four games, the Condors erased a three-goal deficit and beat Colorado 4-3 in overtime. James Hamblin had three points (2g-1a) and Max Jones had two assists. Calvin Pickard earned a win in his first start of the season with Bakersfield, stopping 33 of 36.

FINNISH FLAIR

Atro Leppanen has scored in four straight games and has five points (4g-1a) over that span. On the season, he paces Condors blueliners with 25 points (7g-18a) in 33 games.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin had his nine-game point streak end on Tuesday, but rebounded quickly on Wednesday with three points. He has 21 points (12g-9a) in his last 20 games. His career high for goals is 21 in 64 games set in 2021-22. This season, he has 20 in 45 games.

Since January 1, he is tied fourth in the AHL with 12 goals.

SHORTHANDED SPECIALISTS

Hamblin's regulation goal was his fourth shorthanded marker of the season, best in the AHL. As a team, the Condors are tied for the league lead with nine shorthanded goals.

WORKING OVERTIME

Wednesday was the team's 15th trip to overtime. On the year, the team is 6-8 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

The Condors have found offense consistently against Coachella Valley, scoring 33 goals in seven games. Bakersfield has scored at least three goals in every game in the series.

RED LIGHT ROBY

Roby Jarventie scored with the extra attacker on Wednesday. His 16 goals are third on the team and he has three points (2g-1a) in his last three games. He matched his career high in goals set with Belleville in 202-23.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 25-2-7 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods. Wednesday was the team's first multi-goal third period comeback win of the season.

THREE STRAIGHT

Loaned on a conditioning assignment, d-man Alec Regula has a point in each of the three games he has played so far with Bakersfield (1g-2a).

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 20 games left in the regular season. The team sits in a tie for third. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

FIRED UP

Coachella Valley lost at home on Thursday, 6-2, to the Henderson Silver Knights. They sit in fifth, five points back of the Condors. Winger Jani Nyman leads all AHL skaters in goals since January 1 with 14.

UP NEXT

The Condors end the road trip in Ontario tomorrow at 3 p.m. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.

CONDORS @ FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m.

Acrisure Arena; Palm Desert, Calif.

CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER JERSEY AUCTION: Over $18,000 was raised in the on-ice jersey auction Friday to benefit local pediatric cancer warriors. There is still time to get in on the online auction, which ends on Sunday. Click here to bid on jerseys.

MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE: Condors365 Memberships for 2026-27 are on sale now and come with great benefits including tickets and experiences this year! (Click here for more information)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

106.9 The Eagle (Coachella Valley Broadcast).

NOTE: there will not be a Condors radio broadcast for the game. The games will still be carried still on AHLTV on FloHockey and via the Firebirds Radio Network on 106.9 The Eagle.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.