IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended for One Game

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Connor Mylymok has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hershey on Feb. 27.

A misconduct for instigating was added to Mylymok's record under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline); as a result, Mylymok received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.20 for accumulating his third instigating misconduct this season.

He will miss Rockford's game tonight (Feb. 28) vs. Hershey.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.