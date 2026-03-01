Condors Gain Point, Rally from 2-0 Down
Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (28-16-9, 65pts) erased a two-goal deficit and secured a point in a 3-2 shootout loss at the hands of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (28-19-5, 61pts) on Saturday.
Coachella Valley scored twice in the first, including on the opening shift, to take a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes.
James Hamblin (21st) matched his career high for goals, snapping home a power-play marker at 14:27 of the second from Cam Dineen and Quinn Hutson to make it a 2-1 game.
Isaac Howard (14th) redirected a shot pass to tie the game at 4:18 of the third period. Bakersfield went on to outshoot Coachella Valley 15-2 in the period, holding the Firebirds shotless for the first 18 minutes of the frame.
After a scoreless overtime, Coachella Valley converted on two of its opportunities in the shootout to secure the extra point. The Condors are now 1-1 in shootouts this season.
Hamblin has 22 points (13g-9a) in his last 22 games. He is tied for third in goals in the AHL since January 1.
The Condors finished the season series against Coachella Valley with a 6-1-1 record.
Alec Regula was recalled from his conditioning loan earlier in the day by Edmonton.
CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER JERSEY AUCTION: Over $32,000 has already been raised thanks to the generosity of Condorstown. Get your hands on one of the team's Condors Fighting Cancer jerseys by participating in the online jersey auction: click here
UP NEXT
The Condors end the road trip in Ontario tomorrow at 3 p.m. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026
- Firebirds Withstand Condors, Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bears Go Hog-Wild in 5-1 Win over Rockford - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Fall to Barracuda, 5-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Power Past Gulls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Condors Gain Point, Rally from 2-0 Down - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Utilizes Power Play to Top Eagles, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Edged in Ovetime - San Diego Gulls
- Lombardi Records 100th Point as Griffin in Win over Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Justin Dowling the Shootout Hero in Wolf Pack's 5-4 Triumph over Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Blow Past Laval Rocket, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Downed by Milwaukee Barrage - Manitoba Moose
- P-Bruins Erase Late Two Goal Deficit to Beat Islanders in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Utica's Quick Strike Spree Downs Senators 5-1 - Belleville Senators
- Early Grand Rapids Outburst Sends Iowa to 6-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Go Moose Hunting - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Capture Point in Shootout Loss to Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Parent Records Hat Trick, Comets Cruise to 5-1 Win - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Bombard Charlotte Net in Explosive Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Defeated 5-1 by T-Birds - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Lose in Overtime to Monsters, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Nadeau Leads Wolves to 5-4 Shootout Win over Marlies - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs' Mylymok Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Defenseman Angus Booth Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hartford, Game 51 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Recalls Dominik Shine - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.