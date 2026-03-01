Condors Gain Point, Rally from 2-0 Down

Published on February 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (28-16-9, 65pts) erased a two-goal deficit and secured a point in a 3-2 shootout loss at the hands of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (28-19-5, 61pts) on Saturday.

Coachella Valley scored twice in the first, including on the opening shift, to take a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes.

James Hamblin (21st) matched his career high for goals, snapping home a power-play marker at 14:27 of the second from Cam Dineen and Quinn Hutson to make it a 2-1 game.

Isaac Howard (14th) redirected a shot pass to tie the game at 4:18 of the third period. Bakersfield went on to outshoot Coachella Valley 15-2 in the period, holding the Firebirds shotless for the first 18 minutes of the frame.

After a scoreless overtime, Coachella Valley converted on two of its opportunities in the shootout to secure the extra point. The Condors are now 1-1 in shootouts this season.

Hamblin has 22 points (13g-9a) in his last 22 games. He is tied for third in goals in the AHL since January 1.

The Condors finished the season series against Coachella Valley with a 6-1-1 record.

Alec Regula was recalled from his conditioning loan earlier in the day by Edmonton.

CONDORS FIGHTING CANCER JERSEY AUCTION: Over $32,000 has already been raised thanks to the generosity of Condorstown. Get your hands on one of the team's Condors Fighting Cancer jerseys by participating in the online jersey auction: click here

UP NEXT

The Condors end the road trip in Ontario tomorrow at 3 p.m. Bakersfield's next home game is Field Trip Day against Colorado on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.







American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.