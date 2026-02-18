McLaughlin Strikes Again as Comets Come up Just Short in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT - The Comets headed to Bridgeport for their final regular season meeting against the Islanders and were edged 2-1.

Both teams had their skating legs in the first period and played a discipline brand of hockey in the opening frame which saw no penalties for either side. The scoring chances slightly favored the Islanders whose best chances came later in the period. Jakub Malek was stellar in net, making 17 saves in the first period, perhaps his best on Daylan Kuefler on a partial breakaway from the left circle after winning a race to a loose puck in the Comets defensive zone.

The second period featured a similar pace, and it was the Islanders who drew first blood when Matthew Maggio scooped up a loose puck in the offensive zone, raced to the net, and beat Jakub Malek with a nice shot over the blocker at 2:39 to make it 1-0. Ethan Bear and Isaiah George picked up the assists. The Comets headed to the power play about halfway through the period when Travis Mitchell was called for interference. Despite keeping the puck in the offensive zone for nearly the entire power play, the Comets were unable to capitalize, and the score remained 1-0. The scoring chances favored the Comets in the middle frame, outshooting Bridgeport 7-6.

The Comets started the third period on the power play after Bridgeport forward Pierrick Dube was called for tripping late in the second, but the Islanders improved to 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Shortly thereafter, however, the Comets would get on the board when Austin Strand fired a shot from the left-wing boards, and Marc McLaughlin swatted home the rebound from the right circle for his second goal in as many games to tie the game at one at 1:31. Austin Strand and Nathan Legare picked up the helpers. The Comets had a golden chance to take the lead moments later, but Matyas Melovsky was robbed by Bridgeport netminder Marcus Hogberg, who flashed out the left pad to deny his rebound bid. Later in the period, the Islanders executed a clean zone entry, and Matthew Highmore finished off a nice feed from Alex Jefferies, deflecting the puck past Jakub Malek to make it 2-1 at 13:30. The Comets ramped up the pressure at the end of the game with their best chance coming from Angus Crookshank, but Islanders' defenseman Marshall Warren made a terrific play to block his shot on the rebound to keep it out. The Comets were unable to find the equalizer as Bridgeport hung on for a 2-1 win.

The Comets were outshot by the Islanders 28-22, while going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

