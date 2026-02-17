IceHogs' Berezhnoy, Firebirds' Goyette Suspended 20 Games for Violating Terms of AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Rockford IceHogs goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy and Coachella Valley Firebirds forward David Goyette have each been suspended for 20 games for violating the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program.

Berezhnoy has served one game of his suspension, and will be eligible to return to the IceHogs lineup for their game on April 11.

Goyette will be eligible to return to the Firebirds lineup for their game on April 10.







