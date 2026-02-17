Penguins' Streak Snapped, Return to Atlantic Division Play with Three-Game Week
Published on February 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (32-12-3-2) takes on Springfield before home-and-home with Bridgeport
Weekly Rewind
Saturday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Syracuse 5
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton saw its five-game win streak stalled by being shut-out for the second time this season. On both occasions, the culprit was the Syracuse Crunch, who held the Penguins to a season-low 16 shots on goal in Saturday's loss out of the All-Star break.
Sunday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Cleveland 4 (OT)
The Penguins fought tooth and nail against the Monsters in a back-and-forth bout, but Cleveland captain Brendan Gaunce put his team over the top in OT. Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen both scored in the first period, while Emil Pieniniemi potted his first AHL goal early in the third.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS at Springfield
The Penguins take on the T-Birds at the Thunderdome, where they have won five of their last six visits. Since Steve Ott took over as the T-Birds' head coach on Jan. 23, Springfield has a 5-5-0-0 (.500) record.
Saturday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Penguins and Islanders go head-to-head for the fifth time this season. The Black and Gold are 4-0-0-0 against the Isles so far, out-scoring them 14-4 in third periods. Saturday is also Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife, including specialty, military-inspired uniforms that will be available for auction on the DASH app.
Sunday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hops on the bus and heads to Bridgeport for the second game of a home-and-home. The Isles have quietly compiled points by going 7-4-1-2 (.607) in their last 14 games, pushing them up to fifth place in the Atlantic. The last time Bridgeport held a playoff spot this late into a season was 2019.
Ice Chips
- Over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last six games, its power play has gone 6-for-21, good for 28.6%.
- Emil Pieniniemi became the third Penguin to tally his first AHL goal this month, joining Tanner Howe and Melvin Fernström.
- Ville Koivunen has produced 13 points (3G-10A) in his last nine games.
- Despite playing in only 22 of the Penguins' 50 games this season, Koivunen leads the team with nine multi-point games.
- Phil Kemp is the only Penguin to skate in all 50 of the team's games this season.
- With Sunday's overtime loss, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 13-0-2-0 (.933) at home all-time against the Cleveland Monsters.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Providence 46 37 8 1 0 75 .815
2. PENGUINS 50 32 13 3 2 69 .690
3. Charlotte 46 27 16 3 0 57 .620
4. Hershey 47 21 18 6 2 50 .532
5. Bridgeport 47 20 21 3 3 46 .489
6. Lehigh Valley 47 21 22 2 2 46 .489
7. Springfield 48 18 24 4 2 42 .438
8. Hartford 47 17 24 4 2 40 .426
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Tristan Broz 40 14 16 30
Avery Hayes 34 16 11 27
Ville Koivunen 22 7 20 27
Atley Calvert 48 9 17 26
Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Sergei Murashov* 26 18-6-1 2.22 .920 2
Joel Blomqvist 16 8-4-3 2.54 .913 1
* = rookie
^ = recalled to Pittsburgh
X = no longer in organization
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 18 Springfield MassMutual Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 21 Bridgeport Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Feb. 22 Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena 5:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION
Fri, Feb. 6 (RW) Avery Hayes Reassigned from PIT
Fri, Feb. 6 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Reassigned from PIT
Fri, Feb. 6 (C) Brayden Edwards Reassigned to WHL
Fri, Feb. 6 (LW) Zach Urdahl Reassigned to WHL
Sat, Feb. 14 (RW) Nolan Renwick Reassigned to WHL
Sat, Feb. 14 (D) Scooter Brickey Reassigned to WHL
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2026
- McLaughlin Strikes Again as Comets Come up Just Short in Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Islanders Outlast Comets for 2-1 Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Lunar New Year Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sheldon Dries, Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Launch 2026 Autism Acceptance Campaign - Manitoba Moose
- Bjarnason Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Earn Family Day Weekend Split at Home to Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Recall Forwards Zakary Karpa and Sullivan Mack from Loan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Continue Busy Home Stretch - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 20 - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Celebrating the Life and Career of Scott Metcalfe February 27 against Laval - Rochester Americans
- Weekly Report: February 17 - Charlotte Checkers
- Sheldon Dries, Austin Watson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Condors Home for Two Games this Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Statement from Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill on Suspension of David Goyette - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins' Streak Snapped, Return to Atlantic Division Play with Three-Game Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs' Berezhnoy, Firebirds' Goyette Suspended 20 Games for Violating Terms of AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program - AHL
- New York Rangers Recall Brett Berard and Brendan Brisson from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Coca-Cola Coliseum to Host Olympic Watch Party for Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game on February 19 - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Recall Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Mitch Gibson Signs NHL Contract with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins' Streak Snapped, Return to Atlantic Division Play with Three-Game Week
- Penguins Battle Hard, But Lose to Monsters in OT, 4-3
- Penguins Shut-Out by Syracuse
- Penguins Reassign Scooter Brickey, Nolan Renwick to Nailers
- AHL All-Star Classic Arrives with Penguins on Five-Game Win Streak