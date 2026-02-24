Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Stacks Three Division Wins in a Row

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (35-13-3-2) take four-game point streak to Cleveland for two-game set with Monsters

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - PENGUINS 7 at Springfield 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored a season-high seven goals in its decimation of Springfield, the team's first win out of the All-Star break. Avery Hayes scored another hat trick, bringing him to 19 goals on the year. Ville Koivunen and Tanner Howe both had two-goal nights in front 30 saves by Sergei Murashov.

Saturday, Feb. 21 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Bridgeport 3

The Penguins scored four-straight goals to outlast the Islanders on Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife. After Bridgeport seized a 2-0 lead, Filip Hållander and Atley Calvet lit the lamp before the first intermission. Sebastian Aho gave Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the lead in the middle frame, and video review granted Koivunen the game-winner in the third.

Sunday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Bridgeport 0

Murashov posted 25 saves for his third shutout of the season, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured is third-straight win. Howe started the scoring early in the second period, followed by Connecticut native Phil Kemp. Third-period power-play goals by Gabe Klassen and Aidan McDonough put things to bed.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 27 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

The Penguins trek to the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame looking to "turn it up to 11" against a Monsters team that defeated them in OT earlier this month. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is still 21-6-4-0 (.742) all-time against the Monsters franchise.

Saturday, Feb. 28 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

A rematch between the Pens and Monsters takes place fewer than 24 hours later. The Monsters have picked up the pace in recent weeks, going 10-2-2-0 (.786) in their last 14 games. Cleveland has also played in 19 overtimes this season, most in the Eastern Conference and second-most in the AHL.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won six games in a row against Atlantic Division opponents and is now 32-9-0-1 (.774) in divisional play.

- The Penguins are the first team in the AHL to achieve 20 road wins this season.

- Sergei Murashov is the third goalie in the league to amass 20 wins this season (Sebastian Cossa, GR; Michael DiPietro, PRO).

- Avery Hayes became the fourth player in Penguins history to record two hat tricks in the same month, joining Michel Ouellet, Chris Conner and teammate Ville Koivunen.

- Koivunen has produced 17 points (6G-11A) in his last 12 games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 49 38 10 1 0 77 .786

2. PENGUINS 53 35 13 3 2 75 .708

3. Charlotte 49 29 17 3 0 61 .622

4. Hershey 50 22 20 6 2 52 .520

6. Lehigh Valley 49 23 22 2 2 50 .510

5. Bridgeport 51 21 23 3 4 49 .480

7. Springfield 51 20 25 4 2 46 .451

8. Hartford 50 19 25 4 2 44 .440

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 43 14 19 33

Ville Koivunen 25 10 21 31

Avery Hayes^ 36 19 11 30

Atley Calvert 51 10 18 28

Valtteri PuustinenX 35 7 19 26

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 28 20-6-1 2.13 .924 3

Joel Blomqvist 17 9-4-3 2.57 .911 1

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Feb. 27 Cleveland Rocket Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 28 Cleveland Rocket Arena 4:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed, Feb. 18 (LW) Filip Hållander Conditioning loan from PIT

Sat, Feb. 21 (RW) Nolan Renwick Recalled from WHL

Sat, Feb. 21 (D) Scooter Brickey Recalled from WHL

Mon, Feb. 23 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled to PIT

Mon, Feb. 23 (LW) Ryan McAllister Reassigned to WHL







