Lambos Plays Overtime Hero Again, Iowa Beats Milwaukee 2-1

Published on February 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - Carson Lambos scored the overtime winner for the second time in three games as the Iowa Wild beat the Milwaukee Admirals 2- 1 in overtime at Casey's Center on Tuesday night.

Oskar Olausson opened the scoring 19 seconds into the game. After David Jiricek sent an outlet pass up the wall to Jean-Luc Foudy, Olausson picked up the puck and drove the net before sliding a forehand shot under T.J. Semptimphelter (26 saves).

Reid Schaefer evened the score with 31 seconds remaining in the first period with a wrister over a screened Cal Petersen (21 saves).

Iowa and Milwaukee posted nine shots apiece in the first period and seven shots in the middle frame.

Olausson nearly scored the game-winner with just over five minutes to play in regulation, but his one- timer careened off Semptimphelter's left pad before hitting the crossbar and bouncing back into the crease.

Lambos found the back of the net to earn Iowa the extra point 1:27 into overtime when he received a centering pass from Olausson and wired a shot past the glove of Semptimphelter.

Foudy picked up a secondary assist on the game-winning goal.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 28-22. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage and killed off both Admirals power plays.

Iowa travels to Van Andel Arena to face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

