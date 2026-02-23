Iowa Scores Five Unanswered goals, Sweeps Manitoba

Published on February 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild scored five unanswered goals to take a 5-1 win and sweep the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Manitoba took a 1- 0 advantage 1:32 into the game when Kale Clague's shot from the top of the right circle dipped under the glove of Cal Petersen (21 saves).

Tyler Pitlick tied the contest at 5:04 with a wrister from the high slot with assists from Dylan Gambrell and Carson Lambos.

The Wild took the lead for good at 12:57. After Gambrell sent a centering feed for Hunter Haight, Pitlick corralled a loose puck behind the net and tucked a wraparound behind Domenic DiVincentiis (30 saves).

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored on a breakaway with assists from David Jiricek and Ben Jones at 18:39 to give Iowa a two-goal lead ahead of the first intermission.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 10-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

Riley Heidt collected a pass from Aubé-Kubel and slid a backhand shot under DiVincentiis 11:13 into the middle frame.

Oskar Olausson and Aubé-Kubel combined to set up Jack Peart for a one-timer at the left point to make the score 5-1 at 15:29.

The Wild outshot the Moose 19-17 through two periods.

Petersen stopped all eight Manitoba shots in a scoreless third period.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 35-25. The Wild finished 0-for-3 on the man advantage and killed off both Moose power plays.

Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

