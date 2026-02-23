Penguins Blank Bridgeport on Snowy Sunday, 4-0

Published on February 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders, 4-0, in the second game of their home-and-home set on Sunday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena.

Fewer than 24 hours after outlasting Bridgeport in Northeast PA, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-13-3-2) took a decisive victory amidst a swelling snow squall outside. Four different Penguins found twine in front of a 25-save shutout by Sergei Murashov.

The first period ended in a 0-0 deadlock, but Tanner Howe broke through for the Penguins early in the second period. After a backhand try by Atley Calvert was blocked, the puck ricocheted to Howe, who settled it for a spin-around shot that beat Henrik Tikkanen at 4:26 of the middle frame.

Penguins captain and Connecticut native Phil Kemp blasted a scorching slap shot behind Tikkanen at 16:31 of the second period, increasing his team's lead to two.

Murashov stepped up late in the middle frame, making a stellar, left-pad save on a backdoor deflection by C.J. Smith to keep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2-0 lead intact.

A five-minute major power play in the third period opened the door for the Penguins to put the game to bed, and that's exactly what they did. First, Ville Koivunen lobbed a sparkling backhand saucer pass ahead for Gabe Klassen, who wired in a man-advantage marker at 7:15 of the third. One minute later, Aidan McDonough banged home a tic-tac-toe setup for another power-play goal.

Murashov made an extra save in the dying moments of regulation, putting an exclamation point on his third shutout of the season. Tikkanen logged 25 saves in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Feb. 27, when the team travels to take on the Cleveland Monsters. Game time between the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop between the Penguins and T-Birds will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

